Donald Trump Declares End of Ties with WHO, Strips Hong Kong of Special Treatment

May 30, 2020

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is "terminating" its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he said failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus. Trump had already suspended funding to the United Nations agency, accusing it of being a "puppet" of China as the global health crisis erupted. Watch our video to know more.