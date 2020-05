Donald Trump Offers To Mediate Between India & China As Border Standoff Continues

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate between India and China to settle the ‘raging’ border dispute in the Ladakh sector that have heightened tensions over the past few weeks. Trump made the offer to play mediator on Twitter. “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing, and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.