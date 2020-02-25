Donald Trump, Wife Melania Visit Taj Mahal, Says The Monument 'Inspires Awe'

Feb 25, 2020 12:44 PM IST India India Share

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were treated to a guided tour of the Taj Mahal on Monday as they arrived in Agra during their two-day maiden visit to India.

The First Couple walked hand-in-hand towards the 17th century monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. They posed at the iconic bench, known as the ‘Diana Bench’ after Princess Diana cut a lonely figure in front of the Taj Mahal in 1992.

#TrumpVisitsTajMahal #NamasteTrump