Elections 2019: What are Postal Ballots and Proxy Voters?

Mar 27, 2019

As India goes to vote in less than a month, it is not only the long queues of voters that would determine who wins the 17th Lok Sabha elections but also the postal ballots and the proxy voters. In the last Lok Sabha elections, more than 40,000 of the 70,000 government employees on poll duty had cast their votes through postal ballot. There are several categories of people, like service voters, special voters, notified voters and others who can avail this facility.