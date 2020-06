Fear Of Coronavirus Forces Families In Hyderabad To Abandon COVID-19 Patients

The only determination for them to fight Covid-19 was to be back with their loved ones but their families did not want them back. Such is the story of more than 50 people at Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital. One of them is a 93-year old woman who is waiting for her sons to come and take her back home.