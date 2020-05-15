Finance Minister Announces Rs 1-lakh Crore Fund To Boost Agriculture Infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation level. Finance Minister announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs). Rs 20,000 crore will be allocated for Fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna. Rs 13,343 crore will be put in the National Animal Disease Control Programme to ensure 100% vaccination for cattle. Rs 500 crore will be allocated for ‘TOP to TOTAL’ to boost price realisation for farmers and wastage reduction. 50% subsidy will be given on transportation from surplus to deficient markets and on all related storage. This scheme is on a six-month pilot but will be extended.