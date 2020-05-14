CHANGE LANGUAGE
FM: Free Food For Migrant Workers And Rs 30,000 Crore Additional Credit For Farmers

May 14, 2020 08:41 PM IST India India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made announcements for migrant labourers, small traders and farmers. About 3-crore farmers to get Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital through NABARD. The government will provide free food to migrants for the next 2 months. This will cost Rs 3,500 crore to the centre and about 8 crore migrants will benefit. FM announced Rs 2-lakh crore concessional credit will be extended to aid 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan credit cards. To provide employment, more than 14.6 crore. MNREGA person-days have been generated till May 1. Work has been offered to 2.33 crore daily wage seekers in 1.87 lakh gram panchayats.

