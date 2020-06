From Being A Messiah Of Migrant Workers Why Sonu Sood Has Been Labelled As A ‘BJP Stooge’

Jun 09, 2020 10:31 PM IST Buzz Buzz Share

Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah when he helped thousands of migrant workers by providing them with food and transportation to reach their home. His constant effort to reach out to the needy and help them generously won him appreciation and love of people all across the country. But now the Messiah is being labelled as a 'BJP stooge.' Crux decodes what triggered this transition and how Sonu Sood's spotless image was impacted in a matter of days.