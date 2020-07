Google Microsoft, Facebook Join Harvard-MIT Lawsuit Against US Ban On International Students

The companies have argued that the new ban on international students in the US will inflict significant harm on business communities. They also cautioned that if the new directive is permitted to stand a large number of US businesses will not be able to employ students while they are in school. They said that the US will ‘nonsensically’ send these graduates away to work for other global competitors and compete against them.