Govt Gives Army ‘Freedom’ To ‘Respond Adequately,’ Use Firearms In ‘Extraordinary’ Situation At LAC

Jun 22, 2020 12:06 PM IST

India has changed the engagement rules with Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control. The new rules empower commanders to sanction the use of firearms under “extraordinary” circumstances. On June 21, the govt gave troops, deployed along the LAC “full freedom” to provide a “befitting” reply to any provocation. The change in the policy was announced after defence minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three defence chiefs.