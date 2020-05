Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui | The Star On Struggles, Rejections & Acceptance

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns a year older, we make you familiar with his success story. Watch our video to know why he didn't tell his family about studying acting at National School of Drama, his inability to get roles because of his appearance, the magic that Raman Raghav did, why he loves doing dark roles and how he finally achieved acceptance in Bollywood.