High Drama in Kerala Assembly as MLAs Stop Arif Khan from Entering, Marshals Called In

Jan 29, 2020 04:30 PM IST India India Share

The Kerala Assembly budget session, which began on Wednesday morning, witnessed dramatic scenes as MLAs stood in the House with anti-CAA posters and raised 'governor, go back' slogans, following which the watch and ward personnel had to clear the way



Governor Arif Mohammad Khan could be seen folding his hands and saying 'thank you' to the protesting legislators with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan by his side. The governor had to be escorted to the dias with the help of the watch and ward personnel, who stood at the chair while Khan delivered his speech.