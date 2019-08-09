Take the pledge to vote

News18 Shorts

How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370

Aug 09, 2019 05:24 PM IST India India
Home Minister Amit shah pulled off the unthinkable by scrapping the special constitutional status given to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on the morning of August 5. Not only did the decision surprise the opposition leaders in parliament, the valley based politicians and journalists covering both the valley and govt were equally stunned. In the run up to the announcement and the troop build-up in the valley, speculation was rife about a big government decision but no one had an idea about what was in the offing.
So, how did Amit Shah, PM Modi’s trusted lieutenant, execute Modi govt.’s secret plan to change J&K in one stroke. It appears that the historic decision was accomplished after meticulous planning, top-level secrecy and solid execution by a dedicated Amit Shah’s team.
Here’s a lowdown of everything you need to know about how Modi-Shah duo achieved RSS’s 70-year-old dream of integrating Kashmir with the mainstream.

