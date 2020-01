Hyundai Aura First Drive Review: Finally a Worthy Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rival?

Jan 28, 2020 05:46 PM IST Auto Auto Share

The Hyundai Aura is the latest car to be launched by Hyundai in India and it goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor. The Hyundai Aura is based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but it gets its own share of tweaks and features to make it interesting. We take it out for a drive and find out whether it’s worth being considered as your next purchase. #HyundaiAura #Aura #News18Auto