India Positive: Srinagar Woman Provides Free Sanitary Kits to Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jul 02, 2020 02:57 PM IST India

A Srinagar woman has launched initiative to provide free sanitary kits to poor amid corona lockdown. In this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, women were facing problems of sanitary pads as there was shortage of stock in Kashmir Valley. A unique initiative under the banner of 'Eva Safety Kit' is carried by Irfana Zargar to contribute something for humanity and for her beloved father. She has invested a part of her salary in purchasing sanitary napkins, panties and distributed it amongst poor girls free of cost.