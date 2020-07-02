VIDEO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

India Positive: Srinagar Woman Provides Free Sanitary Kits to Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jul 02, 2020 02:57 PM IST India India
Share

A Srinagar woman has launched initiative to provide free sanitary kits to poor amid corona lockdown. In this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, women were facing problems of sanitary pads as there was shortage of stock in Kashmir Valley. A unique initiative under the banner of 'Eva Safety Kit' is carried by Irfana Zargar to contribute something for humanity and for her beloved father. She has invested a part of her salary in purchasing sanitary napkins, panties and distributed it amongst poor girls free of cost.

SHOW MORE
Loading