India's Case Count Rises To 137, Maharashtra Emerged As The New Epicenter

Mar 17, 2020 08:30 PM IST India

The World Health Organisation has called for countries to test every suspected case of COVID-19. WHO chief has said that social distancing is not enough comprehensive steps are the need of the hour. In India, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped to 137 with 3 fatalities. Maharashtra has emerged as the new epicenter of the dreaded novel Coronavirus with 37 cases