Is China Using COVID-19 Pandemic To Push For Military Incursions?

Jun 26, 2020 03:17 PM IST

US senator Jim Inhofe has accused China of using COVID-19 pandemic to lash out at every direction. He accused China of continuing its premeditated military incursions along the LAC that killed 20 Indian soldiers. But India is not the only country to face China's military incursions. The question now arises that if China is using the Coronavirus-induced chaos to push for its expansionist ambitions.