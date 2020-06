Is TikTok Reading Your Texts On The Pretext Of Detecting Scams?

A new issue of TikTok’s mobile app has come into light, where it appears to be reading users’ clipboards in the background to paste any text in the app that a user may have copied. This seemingly happens without any express or prior permission of the user, and almost feels like a privacy bomb that’s waiting to blow up.