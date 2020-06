Jeyaraj And Fenix Case| Sathankulam Police Station's Officers Have A History Of Custodial Brutality

A judicial inquiry into the Jeyaraj and Fenix case revealed that a dozen people were reportedly beaten up at the same police station two weeks ago by the same officer. One of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries and died while two others were hospitalised. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswami recommended the transfer of the Jeyaraj and Fenix case to the CBI.