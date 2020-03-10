Jyotiraditya Scindia Set to Join BJP Amid Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today ended his 18-year-old association with the party as he sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying he was unable to serve the country and his state in his capacity as the leader of the grand old party. Soon after, 20 rebel MLAs followed the Guna royal, plunging the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.



The development came after Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, seemingly paving the way for his entry into the BJP.