Karnataka Festival: Farmers Carry Livestock Over Burning Field For Good Fortune

Jan 19, 2019 02:41 PM IST India India

The Hindu festival of Sankranti took place yesterday (January 15) in towns across south Asia, with one in southern India seeing farmers carrying and driving their livestock over fires. The festival filmed in Chamrajnagar district, Karnataka state, sees all the farming harvest decorated and offered prayers, before finally being taken to the warehouse to store them. Sankranti is known across south Asia by many different names with different customs, with Chamrajnagar displaying cows and cattle in colourful decorations and costumes in an open field, then herding them over fires as part of the festival.