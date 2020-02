'Kem Cho Trump' : Ahead of Trump’s Visit, Gujarat Builds Wall To Hide Slum

Undertaking beatification drives before the head of a powerful state visits the country is not so unusual, but the Gujarat administration has gone a step further for US President Donald Trump.



The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to conceal slum communities and any sights of poverty that the US President may deem unseemly by building half-a-kilometre long wall on the stretch that leads to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad airport, the Indian Express has reported.