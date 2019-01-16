Kumbh Chronicles | The Myth Of Getting Lost And Found Is Actually True

Millions of tourists and Hindu pilgrims have been attending the religious festival of Kumbh Mela for years, now. The regular flow of people also means that thousands of pilgrims inescapably get lost among the massive crowd. But it is just because of officials and volunteers that those lost are reunited with their friends and family. In 2013, around 120 million people attended the Mela in Prayagraj and about 3 lakh people reportedly went missing in the 55-day-long event. About 44% of the missing lot couldn't be traced. In 2015, around 1,553 people went missing in Nashik and fortunately they were reunited. Watch our video to understand if the myth of getting lost and found is actually true.

