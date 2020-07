Local Manufacturing of Smartphones: Does India Still Remain Dependent on China?

With almost six years into PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India announcement, brands have set up considerable facilities that assemble smartphones locally. In fact, some are also exporting to other nations. However, what about the critical components such as chipset, memory and display? Does this mean that we are, in the long run, still tied to China? If we are, then what will it take for India to become fully independent of China to become a complete manufacturing hub? This report takes a look.