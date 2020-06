Massive Fire Engulfs Assam’s Baghjan Oil Well

The well was spewing gas since the last 14 days when the fire broke out for the first time. Experts from Singaporean firm Alert Disaster Control were also present at the blowout site. The NDRF team reached at the spot and evacuated nearly 2500 people living near the oil well. No casualties have been reported so far.