Meet Sachidanand Srivastava, Delhi’s New Top Cop

Former head of the anti-terror wing of Delhi Police and the officer who was Special DG of CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir during the take-no-prisoners Operation All-Out, Sachidanand Srivastava will be the next top cop of the city with the home ministry clearing his appointment on Friday. The 1985-batch AGMUT-cadre officer was this week brought in as the Special Commissioner of Police in-charge of Law & Order. He is likely to continue till June 30, 2021.