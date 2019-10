Modi-Xi Informal India Summit, 5 Big Questions Answered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will meet at an informal summit at Mahabalipuram on Oct 11. What is an informal summit? What are its advantages and disadvantages? What is the current state of Indo-China ties and what are the issues that will be raised? CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob answers also those questions and provides more insight in this video