Mumbai Airport Scam Of Rs 705 Crore Comes To Light, CBI Books GVK Group Promoters

A Rs 705 crore scam, related to Mumbai international airport has come to light. A joint venture between Airport Authority of India (AAI) and a private company, GVK Airports Holdings, was formed for upgradation and maintenance of Mumbai airport. GVK group’s chairman, GVK Reddy, & his son and MD of the group, GV Reddy, have been booked by the CBI. The CBI has alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the running of the airport against the GVK group.