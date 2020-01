Narendra Modi And Godse Believe In Same Ideology : Rahul Gandhi

Jan 30, 2020 03:53 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Claiming that Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse and PM Narendra Modi believe in same ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that when the Hindutva activist shot dead Gandhi, he didn't open his eyes because 'he knew what he was doing'. The leader added that the only difference is Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse.