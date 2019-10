Naveen Patnaik: From Socialite to Politician | Rare Interviews

Oct 21, 2019

Naveen Patnaik is one of India’s longest-serving Chief Ministers, but his life before politics was anything but typical. From hanging out with Mick Jagger and Jacqueline Kennedy to traversing the poverty-ridden pockets of rural Odisha, he has had a stunning transformation. As he turns 73, watch this video to see Patnaik talk about his dreams, his regrets and how he handles tough questions with ease, through a series of rare interviews.