News18 Explains: Dissent Within Judiciary Over Collegium Recommendations In Judicial Appointments

Jan 16, 2019 09:39 PM IST

Dissent returns to top judiciary over collegium’s decision to recommend the name of Justice Sanjeev Khanna of the Delhi High Court for elevation to the Supreme Court. Kailash Gambhir, a retired judge of Delhi High Court, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention saying that the elevation of Justice Khanna supersedes 32 other judges of various high courts and therefore sets a bad percent in the appointments of justices to SC. Justice Gambhir in his letter said the collegium's decision to recommend Justice Sanjeev Khanna amounted to "casting aspersions" on the "merit" of those who were being overlooked. Seniority and merit are two essential criteria in the elevation of judges to the top court.