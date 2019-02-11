News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress

Priyanka Gandhi made her political debut with a roadshow drawing thousands to see her in Lucknow, months before a general election is due to be held by May. The 47-year-old Priyanka bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and is known for her gifts as a speaker able to connect with voters. Will her presence help congress gain the lost ground in India’s most populous state? Can she live up to the hype and expectation around her political entry? We attempt to explain her entry and its significance for Congress in the run to the general elections this year.





