News18 Public Sentimeter On China: 91% Indians Willing to Boycott Chinese Goods

Jun 06, 2020 10:31 PM IST India India
Even as the ongoing standoff between India and China continues at LAC, the rise in anti-China sentiments is at an all-time high, reveals the results of the News18 Public Sentimeter on China.
According to the survey, 83 percent do not have a very favourable opinion about China. The poll, which was conducted over four days, in 13 languages, across 16 websites and a hundred social media channels, elicited around 31,000 responses from across the country. It had questions on topics ranging from Chinese investments here to India's stance on the US-China standoff.

