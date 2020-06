Odisha Women Drags Her Mother To Avail Cash Transfer

A woman in Odisha’s Naupara has claimed that she had to pull her over 100-year-old mother to the bank on a cot to get the latter’s pension money after the manager demanded physical verification of the account holder. However, the district collector has refuted the claim, saying the woman brought her mother to the bank before the manager could visit their home for verification.