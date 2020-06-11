PM Modi: Coronavirus Crisis Will Be A Turning Point For India To Become ‘Atmanirbhar’

PM Modi gave a speech on the 95th anniversary of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. He said that the Coronavirus crisis will strengthen the country’s determination and reinforce the mission to become ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. PM Modi referred to recent challenges faced by India such as cyclone, floods and locust attacks besides the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that India will turn these challenges into opportunities to become self-reliant. Emphasising on the importance of manufacturing in India, PM Modi had called for “vocal for local” approach.