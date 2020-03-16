English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
PM Modi Proposes COVID-19 Emergency Fund in Video Call With SAARC Heads, Pledges $10 Million

Mar 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST India India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations is participating in a video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 5,000 people worldwide. The coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has claimed two lives in India with the number of infected patients climbing to 107. Modi had on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, a suggestion that was backed by all the member states.

