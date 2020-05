PM Modi To Announce Lockdown 4.0 With New Rules And Guidelines

May 13, 2020 07:34 PM IST India India Share

In his speech on May 12 PM Modi hinted that lockdown 4.0 is on the cards. Lockdown 3.0 is scheduled to end on May 17. In Lockdown 4.0 stricter measures could be introduced in red zones, meanwhile, more relaxation in rules is expected in green zones. States may also get the autonomy to classify zones and decide on economic activities to be allowed.