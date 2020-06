Pompeo: US Shifting troops From Europe To Counter Chinese ‘Threat’ To India & SE Asia

Jun 26, 2020 03:13 PM IST India India Share

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that China’s threat to India & Southeast Asian nations is one of the reasons, America is deploying troops at other places. He said that the actions of the Chinese Communist Party meant that there were “threats to India” and other countries. He said that the US will make sure that its military is postured appropriately.