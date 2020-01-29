Prashant Kishor Condemns Nitish Kumar Over His 'Amit Shah's Recommendation' Claim

Hours after Nitish Kumar said party vice-president Prashant Kishor was inducted into the Janata Dal (United) at BJP leader Amit Shah's direction, Kishor dismissed the allegation as "a lie". Kishor took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, tagging the Bihar chief minister in a post saying: "What a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth, who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah?"