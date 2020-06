Satellite Images Show Chinese Build-up In Galwan Valley, More PLA Troops At Depsang

A few satellite images have surfaced that show Chinese structures at the LAC in the Galwan Valley. These satellite images have appeared at a time when India & China have agreed to start the process of disengagement. Movement of additional PLA troops at the Depsang plains in the north of Galwan, has also been reported.This is a cause of concern as the Indian airfield of Daulat Beg Oldi is less than 25 km away from the Chinese posts.