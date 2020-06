Scientists In Hyderabad Claim That COVID-19 Was Circulating In India Since Nov 2019

Jun 04, 2020 08:28 PM IST India India Share

Scientists in Hyderabad have found that the most recent common ancestor of Coronavirus in India was in transmission since November 2019. Till now, it was widely accepted that the first case of Coronavirus, in India, was detected on January 30. Scientists from the Centre For Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, were among others who conducted this evaluation.