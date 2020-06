Second Encounter Within 24 Hours In Pulwama, J&K As Three JeM Terrorists Killed

Three terrorists have been killed by the security forces on June 3 in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. These three militants were members of Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad. Initially, the security forces were conducting a search operation, when they were fired at. This triggered the encounter. This is the second encounter in Pulwama district that took place within a span of 24 hours.