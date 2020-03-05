Social Media Ban Removed In J&K , But Restrictions on Internet Speed Continue

Mar 05, 2020 01:22 PM IST India India Share

Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all web sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17.



Earlier, only access to white-listed sites was allowed as the service was restored for a week on January 25 and subsequently extended from time to time, after being snapped on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories.