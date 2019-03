State-Run Banks On a Tight Rope Due to Jet Airways

Taxpayer funds have forever funded Air India’s – or government’s – inefficiencies and probably would now be stretched to funding Jet’s operations under the new management by state owned banks.​

State owned banks together with other government entities will now own more than 50% in Jet; the government already owns 100% of Air India and both the airlines are heavily indebted besides piling up losses.