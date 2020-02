Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files

Feb 14, 2020 11:00 AM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Sushma Swaraj has been a trailblazer in Indian politics. While the BJP leader’s early career was marked by her exemplary oratory skills, she will be remembered for the humanitarian touch she brought to politics. On her 68th birth anniversary, here’s a look at the Padma Vibhushan awardee’s stellar career through a series of rare interviews. Watch this video to find out what she said when asked about her relationship with Sonia Gandhi.