Terror Outfit JeM Releases Revenge Video Ahead of Trump’s India Visit

Feb 16, 2020

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has released a video calling for “revenge” ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-anticipated India visit.

The video threatens the Indian government and says "the killers would not be forgiven”. “The way you harassed the Muslims and destroyed their settlements will be avenged… We have heard a lot of lullabies on peace... now every excuse has gone... it's time to see things 'unrestrained',” the person on the video says.