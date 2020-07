This Huawei Killer is launched 'Atmanirbhar 5G'

The made-in-India or ‘Atmanirbhar 5G’ will be deployed and launched in a years’ time once the spectrum is available, so we can expect Jio 5G to premiere for consumers sometime in 2021. The best part is that existing customers on 4G networks could easily upgrade to Jio 5G, since it is an all-IP network architecture. The company also has plans to export its 5G solutions globally once it deploys the framework successfully in India