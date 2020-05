Trump Claimed He Spoke To Modi On Border Dispute, Govt Sources Deny Any Such Talks

U.S. President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China. Trump said that he spoke to PM Modi who was “not in a good mood” over the “big conflict.” According to MEA sources, there has been no recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump. The sources revealed that the last conversation between the two leaders took place on April 4 regarding Hydroxychloroquine.