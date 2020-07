U.S. Pledges Support To India Amid Border Standoff With China

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff also claimed that no one in China’s periphery is safe from Chinese aggression. The U.S Navy has deployed two aircraft carriers to the strategic South China Sea to boost its presence in the region. Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese armies have initiated the de-escalation process at the LAC. However, army officials have suggested that his move is likely to be reversible.