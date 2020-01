Under the Influence of Pain Killer, Imran Khan Referred to Nurses as 'Hoor'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, in a controversial comment, said nurses, who worked at the hospital he was admitted to after suffering a fall from the stage, looked like a “hoors" after a doctor administered him an injection that calmed his pain.



PM Khan was addressing an event when he narrated his ordeal of breaking bones, and casually said that after his pain was soothed the nurses appeared as “hoors” (deities).